If You Use Nitrogen for Your Crops - Watch This

Here's what you need to know if you're using nitrogen for your crops!

In this video, Nicolas Cafaro La Menza, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, explains how you can best use nitrogen for your crops.

According to Nicolas, timing and the amount of nitrogen applied are paramount to maximize nitrogen fixation. 📈

Moreover, he adds that the BEST timing for good uptake is around high yield environments. 🌿

Click https://agronomy.unl.edu/cafaro to learn more about Nicolas and his research!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C