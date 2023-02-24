BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
If You Use Nitrogen for Your Crops - Watch This
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
160 views • 02/24/2023

Here's what you need to know if you're using nitrogen for your crops!

In this video, Nicolas Cafaro La Menza, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, explains how you can best use nitrogen for your crops.

According to Nicolas, timing and the amount of nitrogen applied are paramount to maximize nitrogen fixation. 📈

Moreover, he adds that the BEST timing for good uptake is around high yield environments. 🌿

Click https://agronomy.unl.edu/cafaro to learn more about Nicolas and his research!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
nitrogenhorticultureagronomy
