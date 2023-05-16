Dr. Sean David Morton Patriot Underground, Secret Space, 4th reich, aliens.

Dr. Morton's Background



UFO Sighting Adventures

Area 51 History

Earth's True History

Remote Viewing In-Depth

RV Military Applications

Sounds Of Time Backstory

Teleportation & Unified Field Theory

Dulce Wars & Roswell Crash Intel

Tesla Tech Suppression

Atlantis & The Bermuda Triangle

Time Travel & Frequency Matching

Buy Dr. Morton's Books: http://www.strangeuniverseradio.com

Please subscribe, share the links to the show and leave a 👍 if you enjoy my podcasts. God bless!

Disclaimer: My podcasts are for entertainment purposes only; Do your own research

Protect and Secure Your Retirement Savings Now + Up To 10% FREE Silver: patriotundergroundgold.com

Patriot Switch is a grassroots movement that’s helping families switch their shopping to American Made. Join over 2 million shoppers that have made the switch. By switching we are taking market share away from the Big Conglomerates that are trying to control where we shop and what we spend our hard- earned money on. These Big Corporations don’t have our same values and many of the products they manufacturer have toxins and harsh chemicals that cause us harm and are not safe for our environment.

Are you ready to Make the Switch? Find out how you can: http://patriotswitch.com/patriotunderground

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/patriotug (become a member to access monthly PU chats)

Merch Store: https://www.patriotunderground.shop/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/PatriotUnderground

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lwGhugl8lUU9/

Podbean: https://patriotunderground2021.podbean.com/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@patriotunderground2021:3

Telegram: https://t.me/patriotunderground2021

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@patriotunderground