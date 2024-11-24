How to Kill Your Own Self-Doubt

Friday Night Live 22 November 2024





In this episode, I analyze the complexities of poverty through the film "Parasite," highlighting its authentic depiction of wealth disparity. I discuss the importance of "coachability" and how reluctance to learn can perpetuate poverty. Personal anecdotes emphasize self-awareness as crucial for growth. We challenge common narratives linking crime and poverty while advocating for self-responsibility and the need to seek help. Ultimately, I encourage listeners to embrace a growth mindset and reflect on how societal structures can be reshaped to create equal opportunities for all.





