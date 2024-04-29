Ep. 99: Aleksandr Dugin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aleksandr Dugin is the most famous political philosopher in Russia.
His ideas are considered so dangerous, the Ukrainian government murdered his daughter and Amazon won’t sell his books.
We talked to him in Moscow.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 29 April 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-aleksandr-dugin/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1785066534995714067