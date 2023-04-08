Samuel Hackler, 13, dies after collapsing during track practice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAR 31, 2023. Samuel Hackler was a 7th grader at Sacred Heart Catholic School. The 13-year-old was at track practice at Sacred Heart when he collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.
