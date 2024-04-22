Ep. 97: Ukraine Is Not A Democracy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bob Amsterdam is an international human rights lawyer who’s been banned from Russia by Vladimir Putin.
He says Ukraine is the single most repressive country he’s been to.
“The idea it’s a democracy is a farce.”
Once again, they’re lying to you and making you pay for it.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 22 April 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-bob-amsterdam/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1782492067274555681