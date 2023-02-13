WARNING: DO NOT BECOME ONE WITH THE BEAST OR HIS IMAGE

Where will we spend eternity? With the most High Yah and Jesus in heaven and the new earth. Or with the devil, the beast and the false prophet being tormented in flames day and night forever? Can you fathom spending eternity wishing you were never born? All the Spirit of God to help you to save your soul. All of us are going to die but only our bodies not our soul. Our soul is like a twin of us that does not occupy space.

Revelation 20:4

King James Version Bible

And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.

Revelation 20:10 KJV Bible

“And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever.”





Will we be a fool for Christ or a fool for the devil?