Crypto Contagion Banks Get the Runs - #NewWorldNextWeek

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw512/
This week on the New World Next Week: Silicon Valley Bank gets a case of the runs as the world careens toward the CBDC nightmare; the NED is up to its old colour revolution tricks in Georgia (again); and the US military is now openly experimenting with pulsed energy weapons for neurological warfare.
