Do NOT Buy a Baofeng UV-5R Radio
If cell phones, texting and email are not working and you are using a radio things have gotten really bad. It is vital that you get a radio that is reliable.

Three Angel Family Emergency Radio Network: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kSL7PcoJZ2A

Do Not Buy Solar! Do This Instead. Save $1,000's!!!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5Gaqk5XPqg

Best GMRS Family Emergency Radio: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhDXevEU_uE

 Emergency Family GMRS Radio Goes 40 Miles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-iQUbuHgfk

Wouxun KG-UV9D Mate Amateur Radio Anniversary Edition: https://www.buytwowayradios.com/wouxun-kg-uv9d-mate-kit.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9

Baofeng UV-5R Radio: https://amzn.to/3viPHPX

Tram 1100 Magnet Antenna: https://www.buytwowayradios.com/tram-1100.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9

Tram 1477 Dual Band 2m/70cm Amateur High Gain Base Antenna: https://www.buytwowayradios.com/tram-1477-mr.html?___SID=U&cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9

Wouxun KG-UV980P Quad Band Base/Mobile Two Way Radio: https://www.buytwowayradios.com/wouxun-kg-uv980p.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9

Wouxun Base Station Kit / Power Supply for KG-1000G / KG-UV980P: https://www.buytwowayradios.com/wouxun-psb-1000.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9

Tram 1481 Dual Band 3 Section Base Antenna: https://www.buytwowayradios.com/tram-1481.html?___SID=U&cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9

Prepper and Survivalist Laminated Frequency List & 333 Plan: https://www.buytwowayradios.com/twr-shtfqrc.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9

