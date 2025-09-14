This Saint News 9/14/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week: There was too much Charlie Kirk stuff to fit into the news so I made that into its own video which will be posted today. A lot of vaccine information came out this week; I'll show you some highlights. In the wake of Charlie Kirk's passing, many on the right are now calling for censorship and 'cancel culture.' But is the whole thing a psyop and we're just retarded? Trump says he wants to investigate Soros on some RICO type charges. Hillary Clinton used to be more MAGA than Trump. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.
More Charlie Kirk Assassination Fallout: U.S. Reps Call for Censorship
ICAN lead Attorney Aaron Siri, Esq., destroys Harvard Dr. Jake Scott's false claim there are "661 placebo-controlled trials" looking at the safety of the childhood vaccine schedule.
Mail plunges 80% as Trump puts tariffs on Chinese ecommerce.
Ukrainian woman on the train- incident seems like another psyop just like 2020
"Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short- and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study"
False Flags and America’s Greatest Ally
The U.S. will never be trusted again to facilitate diplomacy again.
The owner of the N888KG jet that flew out of Provo after Charlie Kirk was murdered, Derek Porter Maxfield, has donated via his "Derek And Shelaine Maxfield Family Foundation" to the Chabad Lubavitch of Utah.Organization for Hasidic jews.
This was a professional hit
Did Israel order the hit on Charlie Kirk
Jackson Hinkle - I think ISRAEL ASSASSINATED CHARLIE KIRK
mRNA "Vaccines" Destroy Sperm Long-Term
"The Clinical Trials Showed That Saturated Fat & Cholesterol Do Not Cause Heart Disease." - Nina Teicholz, PhD
Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Cure...Harvard Scientists Release 10 Year Research.
You May Want To Rethink Your Gum Chewing Habit.
Charlie Kirk was NOT a racist. I have proof and I am proof.
At some point people will have to start waking up to the fact that what we are witnessing is scripted.
Charlie Kirk rejected Netanyahu’s bid to flood TPUSA with Zionist money, warned Trump against bombing Iran, and started calling out Israel’s stranglehold on DC
