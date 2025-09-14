This Saint News 9/14/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt





This week: There was too much Charlie Kirk stuff to fit into the news so I made that into its own video which will be posted today. A lot of vaccine information came out this week; I'll show you some highlights. In the wake of Charlie Kirk's passing, many on the right are now calling for censorship and 'cancel culture.' But is the whole thing a psyop and we're just retarded? Trump says he wants to investigate Soros on some RICO type charges. Hillary Clinton used to be more MAGA than Trump. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.





#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews





More Charlie Kirk Assassination Fallout: U.S. Reps Call for Censorship

https://rumble.com/v6yuozy-more-charlie-kirk-assassination-fallout-u.s.-reps-call-for-censorship.html?e9s=src_v1_mfp





ICAN lead Attorney Aaron Siri, Esq., destroys Harvard Dr. Jake Scott's false claim there are "661 placebo-controlled trials" looking at the safety of the childhood vaccine schedule.

https://x.com/i/status/1966531501899534626





Mail plunges 80% as Trump puts tariffs on Chinese ecommerce.

https://x.com/i/status/1965739530729803818





Ukrainian woman on the train- incident seems like another psyop just like 2020

https://x.com/i/status/1965560771787849928





"Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short- and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study"

https://x.com/i/status/1965492776998682759





False Flags and America’s Greatest Ally

https://x.com/i/status/1966079521129398704





The U.S. will never be trusted again to facilitate diplomacy again.

https://x.com/i/status/1965445297813029190





The owner of the N888KG jet that flew out of Provo after Charlie Kirk was murdered, Derek Porter Maxfield, has donated via his "Derek And Shelaine Maxfield Family Foundation" to the Chabad Lubavitch of Utah.Organization for Hasidic jews.

https://x.com/DelgadoLegend/status/1966016500009246808





This was a professional hit

https://x.com/i/status/1965956171002782187





Did Israel order the hit on Charlie Kirk

https://x.com/i/status/1966309993936019941





Jackson Hinkle - I think ISRAEL ASSASSINATED CHARLIE KIRK

https://x.com/i/status/1966171520750989792





mRNA "Vaccines" Destroy Sperm Long-Term

https://x.com/i/status/1964810030663827790





"The Clinical Trials Showed That Saturated Fat & Cholesterol Do Not Cause Heart Disease." - Nina Teicholz, PhD

https://x.com/i/status/1962437729620312411





Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Cure...Harvard Scientists Release 10 Year Research.

https://x.com/i/status/1962030398935806441





You May Want To Rethink Your Gum Chewing Habit.

https://x.com/i/status/1964596971374510194





Charlie Kirk was NOT a racist. I have proof and I am proof.

https://x.com/i/status/1966655592296063478





At some point people will have to start waking up to the fact that what we are witnessing is scripted.

https://x.com/harrysoulcoach/status/1966110625756561760





Charlie Kirk rejected Netanyahu’s bid to flood TPUSA with Zionist money, warned Trump against bombing Iran, and started calling out Israel’s stranglehold on DC

https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1966650104124977307





Was Charlie planning to run for president in 2028?https://x.com/i/status/1966743721875234995





AmICancelledYet - You're All Retarded

https://x.com/i/status/1966547886671343689