© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2epy1hf189
The Wall Street Journal echoed exactly what the Phoenix TV program said. The Chinese Communist Party is behind this covert global information influence campaign.
《华尔街日报》完全呼应了凤凰卫视节目中的说法。 中共是这场秘密的全球虚假信息运动的幕后推手。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish