Amid the faint ray of hope for the upcoming ceasefire shining in Ukraine, NATO is preparing escalations, including the nuclear one.

On July 21, two B-52 strategic bombers from the US Air Force Global Strike Command that are capable of carrying nuclear missiles flew from Barksdale Air Base in Louisiana to European airspace. Over Finland, they positioned the flight into firing positions to launch strikes on Russian territory. The bombers were intercepted by Russian MiG-29 and MiG-31 fighters.

After the flight, the bombers were refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker from the British Air Force and landed at a NATO airbase in Romania. The US Air Force Command highlighted that this was the first time that this type of aircraft landed in Romania, which underlines the deliberate escalation against Russia.

The aircraft will undergo post-flight maintenance and training with the NATO air force as part of the Operational Bomber Group 24-4. During deployment, the B-52s will operate as the 20th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron.

Three more B-52 strategic bombers of the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command were intercepted by Russian fighters near the Russian border in the Bering Sea area on July 15.

A major step towards nuclear escalation was the recently made US decision to begin the deployment of medium- and short-range missiles in Germany in 2026. The list of weapons will include the multifunctional SM-6 missiles, Tomahawk cruise missiles, as well as hypersonic weapons under development.

In 1987, the USSR and the United States concluded an Agreement on the Elimination of Intermediate-range and Shorter-range Missiles, according to which the parties were prohibited from testing land-based missiles with a range of 500 to 5.500 km, as well as launchers for them.

In 2019, it was the administration of Donald Trump that announced its withdrawal from the treaty. After the treaty collapsed, the Russian authorities announced their readiness to continue to adhere to a voluntary moratorium on the deployment of medium- and shorter-range land-based missile systems on their territory until the United States decides to deploy such systems in Europe or Asia.

If Washington deploys its missiles in Germany, Russia will reciprocate.

A NATO spokesperson acknowledged that since 2014 NATO has undergone the most significant transformation in its own collective defense since the Cold War. Currently more than 500 thousand troops are on high alert. NATO warmongers claim that they should not wait for the conflict to begin, but focus on preparing for it. Thus, increasing the escalation.

While everybody is following the race for the presidency in Washington, hearkening the promises and allegations, the United States and NATO countries do not stop the downward spiral to war.

