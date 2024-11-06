UPDATE: 2024 Election





Bedford County, PA - Dominion Voting Machines were not working - Codes were Not Working Throughout the County and Reportedly Various Area’s in Maryland





📍West Providence Municipal Building





• Voters were told to place their ballots in the lockbox in the back of the machine and the poll-workers would run them through later 🤦🏻‍♂️





Please report ALL PA election issues to 717-999-5868 per Scott Presler https://pennsylvania.protectthevote.com/hc/en-us/requests/new