UPDATE: 2024 Election
Bedford County, PA - Dominion Voting Machines were not working - Codes were Not Working Throughout the County and Reportedly Various Area’s in Maryland
📍West Providence Municipal Building
• Voters were told to place their ballots in the lockbox in the back of the machine and the poll-workers would run them through later 🤦🏻♂️
Please report ALL PA election issues to 717-999-5868 per Scott Presler https://pennsylvania.protectthevote.com/hc/en-us/requests/new