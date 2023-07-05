BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tom Renz | **Best of Replay** Ebola, COVID, The Biden BioWeapon Business
Thomas Renz
Thomas RenzCheckmark Icon
62 views • 07/05/2023

According to a paper published in December 2014, the Ebola epidemic began with the story of a two-year-old boy in Guinea who supposedly came in contact with an infected bat that he found inside a hollowed-out tree. This is the story that we are told to believe, even though they were never able to find an infected bat in the area of origin.
Let’s bear in mind that the World Health Organization led the investigation into both Ebola and SARS-CoV-2 origins and concluded that both viruses most likely were of zoonotic origin and completely dismissed (without any evidence) a lab leak theory.
Much like SARS-CoV-2, the origin of the Ebola outbreak was located only 50 miles from The Kenema lab, which was run by the U.S.-based Viral Hemorrhagic Fever Consortium (VHFC). The coincidences are endless; a U.S.-based corporation was running both labs? No way! Who would have thunk it? #EBOLA #BioWeapon #COVID #Fauci #DOD #LabLeak #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #BesOf #Truth

www.TomRenz.com
