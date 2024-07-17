Infantry from the Northern Group of Forces (🇷🇺) successfully completed an attack and took an AFU position killing several of the militants and capturing several others.

Adding:

Cyanide found in a Bangkok hotel room with six dead bodies

Thai police confirmed that traces of cyanide were found on cups and a teapot that six people had shared before locking the room from the inside, and later being found dead.

The four Vietnamese and two American casualties had ordered room service and not eaten the food before locking the room from the inside; forensic police concluded one of the six had laced the tea with cyanide.

There had reportedly been a dispute between the group about a debt and a multi-million baht investment.





