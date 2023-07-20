Who Really Invented the Internet? Vannevar Bush #shorts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Born in Everett, Massachusetts on March 11, 1890, Vannevar Bush is
one of the greatest administrative scientific minds in history. He
led many influential scientific agencies and is directly responsible
for the concept of hypertext and hyperlinking that is the backbone of
the modern internet.
If you don’t know who this man is and how he affected your life, you’re going to want to find out. Knowledge is power. @thetimekeeperjourneys