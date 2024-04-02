© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Donald Trump Sells Holy Bibles for $59.99 as Legal Bills Mount'
Donald Trump is now selling Bibles as he runs to return to the White House.
The former US President has released a video on his Truth Social platform urging his supporters to buy the “God Bless the USA Bible”.
His latest commercial venture comes as he faces mounting legal bills fighting civil charges and four criminal indictments