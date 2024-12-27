The aftermath of the drone crash, filmed by the not very happy owner of the car - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another Ukrainian transport was caught by a fiber optic FPV drone, Kursk region.
As in several previous cases, the driver managed to run out before the hit, which again indicates that the enemy detected the slow-flying drone in time.
The second video (this one) shows the aftermath of the crash, filmed by the not very happy owner of the car.