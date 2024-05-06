© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: The situation in the Middle East, May 4-5
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
« In Israel, too, they decided to say hello, first and foremost, to the British. So, the Al Jazeera broadcasting office was shut down. Al-Jazeera is a holding company owned by Qatar, and Qatar is a proxy country for the British»