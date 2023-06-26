The Psychology of Trolls - Freedomain Livestream

Stef what do you think about the recent Bitcoin rally?





Should I try to find married friends if divorced friends and forever bachelors drive single women away?





DO YOU LIKE IT WHEN SOME PEOPLE FAIL?





I warned a guy not to marry someone. He got pissed I wasn’t invited to the wedding. Recently, he reached out to tell me that I was right. They are still married





Your words about 100% responsibility in a relationship and accepting how you have manipulated your partner have been very grounding for me. (I refer to your recent call-in with the 30 year old man).





Stef, the fact that you have a theater background. As well as your storytelling abilities and, of course, intelligence. I believe helped catapult you and your ideas. Would you be open to doing a show on storytelling and public speaking? It will help those of us now and in the future effectively spread philosophy.





HENRY 5 - WE HAPPY FEW!





THREE YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF BEING DEPLATFORMED!





I don't get how you aren't covering cutting edge topics, you're still talking about family dynamics which I consider the most cutting edge thing you can talk about.





Spent last week at Porfest. Talked to a lot of people that remember you fondly.

Way too many did not know you were still making content. Too lazy to go one site over.





Was your success on YouTube the "wrong" kind of success? How do you characterize it?





THE GREAT DECADE OF FREE SPEECH!





I have just met a women who has a lot of values and attributes that I am looking for & ones I believe would make her a great mother, but there are areas where we are not completely in alignment, but I can see real potential in her.

How would you approach helping lead this women out of the matrix and more towards libertarianism in a way where she doesn’t feel like she is being rejected for the person she currently is.





Livestream 6/25/2023