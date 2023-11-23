President Harry Truman said that Zionist Jews wanted ALL the Palestinian lands, and to drive the Arabs into the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Throwback:
President Harry Truman (the US President who recognized the State of Israel), said that Zionist Jews did not want just some of the Palestinian lands, they wanted all of them, and they also wanted to drive the Arabs into the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.
Source @HATSTRUTH 🎩