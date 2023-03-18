GREEDY BASTARDS ..

Everyday is a chance to do something useful with the "wealth" people are so worried about losing and have to convert to something that'll allow them to stay rich. Know what would help you stay rich? Helping the people around you. If you have so much money you're wondering what to do w it... How about something useful? What does the world around you need? Then be that. If you have the means and can't do shit crept wonder how to stay rich, well there's. Reason some people will lose it all. Mainly becuz they just don't deserve it in my opinion. People are out here struggling to make a difference while people look for a way to stay ahead of the next man. True to the end Hit meeeee!

[email protected]