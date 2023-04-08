CIA Larry Johnson: "Ukraine CRUSHED By RUSSIA, THINGS ARE GETTING SERIOUS" in Exclusive Interview Larry Johnson is back on the show to talk about the war in Ukraine. Johnson gives his assessment of where things stand on the ground. They talk about the astounding casualty numbers and the horrifying nature of the battle over Bakhmut. Johnson then gives some predictions for the next stages of the war. They talk about the rising tension with China. They agree there is no need to go to war with China but discuss what may explain the sudden attention shift towards Beijing. Lastly, they talk about the effects of cronyism in the weapons industry and the probability of a nuclear war.

Discussed on the show:

“This Time It’s Different” (The American Conservative)

“Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut: ‘Our troops are not being protected’” (Kyiv Independent)

Larry Johnson is an American blogger and former analyst at the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. He is the co-owner and CEO of BERG Associates, LLC (Business Exposure Reduction Group).

