The True Meaning of "Level"

One interesting thing to notice regarding the flat versus ball earth debate is that proponents of both models surprisingly agree on one very important point. Globe believers and globe deniers alike agree that there is an objective, empirical, testable, and repeatable fact of reality known as “level.” We agree that all the oceans, lakes, ponds, and other standing bodies of water on Earth are measurably level. We agree that the natural physics of water and other fluids is to find and maintain level. We also agree that instruments like plumb bobs, spirit levels, laser levels, theodolites, astrolabes and sextants are able to accurately determine and measure that level. The only disagreement we actually have on this matter is the true meaning of the word “level.”





