Marjorie Taylor Greene: Divorcing Red and Blue States, Shrinking Federal Government

In this interview with The New American, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), discusses her idea of the national divorce of red and blue states, her resolution to audit all United States aid to Ukraine, and the Protect Children’s Innocence Act (https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/8731/text).





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com