Actor Mark Ruffalo Drops Conspiracy Theory About Elon Musk That Will Disintegrate Brain Cells

Here's his post on X: Elon Musk wants his Empire on Mars. The reason he wants to shut down USAid is that he wants tax payer money to fund and build his empire there. I know that sounds insane, and it is. The one thing Elon pressed upon me when I first met him was that he was going to go to Mars and set up a civilization there. He stopped being a humanitarian and “good guy” when he realized there was no way to get there without cleaning out government coffers, and there was no way to do that without stopping humanitarian aid here in the USA and abroad. Keep your eye on the ball. When Elon slashes costs, it’s for his own pocket and no one else’s. It’s stealing, is what it is. He sees those trillions as his. Not ours. He thinks he is “saving humanity” by going to Mars. He is clearly ending humanity and humanitarian aid to get there. We are Elon’s stepping stone. Be aware. He is already rich off government contracts. Now he is gaming the system. Trump has become his lapdog. Watch all the things Trump gives Elon now. Elon has seized him.