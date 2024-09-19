Israel Wants War With Lebanon

Israel has launched an unprecedented sabotage attack against Hezbollah in an apparent first step to ignite a full-on war with Lebanon.

The first wave of the attack, which took place on September 17, saw some 5,000 pagers, which were recently distributed by Hezbollah to its members across Lebanon, exploding simultaneously.

Blasts were reported from the Baalbek-Hermel governorate in the north, to the capital, Beirut, the Beqaa Valley in the east and the South governorate, the heartland of Hezbollah.

The pagers, Gold Apollo AR924 models, were reportedly intercepted by Israeli intelligence and rigged with explosive material before arriving in Lebanon some five months ago. The Taiwan-based Gold Apollo company alleged that the devices were made by a Hungarian-based contractor, BAC Consulting KFT.

The first wave of the attack claimed the lives of 12 people, including two children, and left more than 2,800 others wounded.

Among those wounded was the Iranian ambassador to the country, Mojtaba Amani, who was reportedly taken to Tehran for treatment.

The second wave of the attack came on September 18. It saw hundreds of Icom IC-V82 VHF handheld radios, which were also recently distributed by Hezbollah to its members, exploding across Lebanon, from Baalbek-Hermel to Beirut, Bekaa Valley and the south.

A sales executive at the United States subsidiary of Japan’s Icom said the transceivers involved in the attack appeared to be “knockoff” products. They were reportedly also intercepted and rigged with explosives by the Israeli intelligence before arriving in Lebanon some five months ago along with the pagers.

The second wave of the sabotage attack claimed the lives of some 20 people and left more than 450 others wounded.

Israel’s main spy agency, Mossad, and the Military Intelligence Directorate, known as Aman, were reportedly behind the sophisticated attack.

The attack appears to be an attempt to provoke Hezbollah, which has been launching near-daily attacks against the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in support of the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave last October.

Hezbollah vowed to respond to the deadly sabotage attack while affirming that it will separately continue to launch attacks in support of Gaza.

Besides the attack, the IDF began to take steps to prepare for a ground offensive in Lebanon. On September 18, the elite 98th Division was deployed to northern Israel. The paratroopers and commando division, which is made up of approximately 10,000 to 20,000 troops, will reportedly join the 36th Division under the military’s Northern Command. The division played a key role in offensive operations in Gaza.

Unable to end the war on Gaza with a clear victory, Israel apparently sees a war with Lebanon as an alternative for a ceasefire that would be widely seen as defeat. Still, the chances of the IDF performing any better in Lebanon are slim and the Israeli losses will likely be much larger.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/