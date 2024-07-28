BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MINISTRY INTRODUCTION - WHO WE ARE
Berean Builder Ministries
Berean Builder Ministries
9 followers
17 views • 9 months ago

Welcome to Berean Builder Ministries where we assist you as a soldier for Christ in the Eternal War of the Savior and the Serpent. To know Who and Whose you are, preserving/protecting truth through daily walking in the Spirit, practicing situational awareness and Sword Training in an online and local community daily cultivating His Abiding Presence and His Word.

*****************************

You can find out more about this ministry from our Our Interview getting 27k + views on Deep Believer https:\youtu.be\lkU2_6yPgVk?si=CKmvqSbpTZ53Gn5w and our supernatural testimonials here https://www.youtube.com/@bereanbuilderministries

You can find us on:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/sword-training on our website you can:

- financially support our ministry, or just use this link for PayPal supporting us by buying us a coffee on Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/bereanbuilderministries

- to join the free private member access to our free International Online and Onsite SIGNAL bi-weekly small group every second Wed 7-9pm MST,

- our Facebook page

- access past and current classes on YouTube and Rumble

- our visions blog and testimonies/strategies for today

As I have taught Jewish Roots of our Faith for over 20 years please consider watching this video to get straight facts of Israel, Zionism, etc from a native Israeli Pastor living there https://youtu.be/hRyk5gfN_ww?si=MvqIAtuwo2ZjbPEt

Also please watch this movie about the importance now of the Jewish Wedding Feast..I actually have taught on this https://youtu.be/DoLnzn4DaY0?si=HsJoz7vZ0pQVqBAq-

Rumble where all 50 videos uncensored are: https://rumble.com/c/BereanBuilderMinistries

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bereanbuilderministries

YouTube:: https://www.youtube.com/@bereanbuilderministries

TELEGRAM: Berean Builder Fellowship Telegram https://t.me/+W5gKUPyQ1Vka-KXJ

TWITTER a.k.a X: https://twitter.com/berean_builders

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

I appreciate and read all comments, please subscribe, and like to support our ministry and getting the word out…God Bless, Doug

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Keywords
deceptionmilitarytestimonytruthspiritual warfaresaviourgods willteachingarmor of godeschatologyexegesissoldier for christsmall group
