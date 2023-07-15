BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Drink Along w Beerandgear 77: Baja Brewing Cabotella Blonde Ale. 3.5/5*
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
76 followers
26 views • 07/15/2023

* Leche De Tigre ( not sangre), Tiger's Milk, mmmmmNot your hipster friend or chicks at the beach brew. This is a 180 from the more popular mexican brews like Corona, Pacifico, Tecate etc.

Running 5.5 for the ABV, The IBUs are sub 20 and the SRM is best guessed as 25.

This brew is malty which you do not find very often in mexicans sold North of the border. Sweet and bready on the nose she smells interesting but the translation to the palate literally 1:1.

This should be imbibed below the standard 44-48f unless you want the hard malty sweetness.

Not bad, not really for me tho.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w us.

Big 3 folks!

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

Keywords
beermetricfridaybeer-reviewalebeerandgearbrewsandviewsdrink-alongblonde-alebaja-brewingcabotella
