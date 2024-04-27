Firstpost





Macron Warns that Europe "Could Die" in Fiery Speech | Vantage with Palki Sharma





French president Emmanuel Macron has warned that "Europe could die" in a fiery speech delivered in Paris, months ahead of parliamentary elections in the European Union. While Macron has always advocated for a close-knit EU, his latest comments suggest an urgency and desperation. Polls show that Europe's right-wing parties could make significant inroads in the June elections. Meanwhile, Europe is also bracing for an isolationist America if Donald Trump wins the White House. Driven by these two considerations, Macron has called for the EU to pursue strategic autonomy and prove to the world that it's not a vassal of the US. What are Macron's proposals? Is the EU ready to abandon America? Palki Sharma tells you.





