The ORIGIN of THANKSGIVING TRADITION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Not really Suprising that George Washington as an Elite Free Mason made The Original Proclamation for Thanksgiving !!!
Not ONE Mention of Jesus The Christ Though, and Rightly So !!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://brandnewtube.com/studio
https://rumble.com/c/c