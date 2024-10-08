BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Truth Behind Our Weak And Silent Generation!
17 views • 7 months ago

Episode 10 This video we explore the company who made the RU486 plan B pill was also affiliated with the cyanid gas used to murder Jews by the Nazis. The left makes Margaret Sanger the hero for attempting exterminate a race??? Laughing at life again:). Story of doing the right thing as a young man starting out!

00:00 Introduction

01:09 RU486 Concerns

04:16 Oprah Advocate exterminating babies???

08:46 Laughing at life stories

14:37 Heartfelt Story

Keywords
woke cultureru486 connection with nazi companytrump elections
