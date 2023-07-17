© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Chile - Bus loses control in San Bernardo 🇨🇱👁💉☠️
The accident originated when the bus driver suffered a heart attack, which caused him to lose control when reaching the intersection of Lo Blanco and San Francisco.
The bus ran over a street vendor on the road and collided with two electricity poles and three vehicles.
The seller, although he suffered serious injuries, survived and is alive.
Source @VaccineInjuries.me