© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Sep 2, 2024) Peter St Onge, Ph.D.:
California to give $150,000 "loans" to illegal migrants they don't have to repay unless they sell their house.
This will ramp up the cost of housing -- already at record highs.
It will ramp up the cost of illegal migration -- already $450 billion per year. And it invites another 2008-style housing crash.
Peter St Onge’s website: https://peterstonge.com/
Peter St Onge on X: https://x.com/profstonge
Video Source: https://x.com/profstonge/status/1830581018396368929