Grinded In Kursk Region, Ukrainian Army Loses Donbass

After two days of hostilities in the Russian Kursk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine failed to achieve any strategic victories on Russian territory. The Kyiv regime managed to break through the Russian border defenses just in the Sudzha direction and achieve some instant media gains. However, this seems to be the only Ukrainian victory.

Ukrainian propaganda is stuffing the media scene will old videos of the first days of operations on the Russian border, trying to hide the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not achieve any tactical military goals of their offensive operations in the Kursk region. They lost the main trump card of a surprise attack and now are trying hard to build defense lines in the previously captured settlements.

Ukrainian forces failed to advance deep into Russian territory and were stopped in all strategic directions. They include the Snagost, Rylsk and Kurchatov roads. Thus, the Ukrainian military has had no operational successes. As a result, Ukrainian forces were pulled from the main forces that needed to be supplied with large reinforcements and equipment necessary for combat operations. All Ukrainian attempts to open new fronts and cross the Russian border in other directions were repelled. In addition to this the large Ukrainian grouping in the Kursk region is currently threatened by a pincer encirclement.

At the same time, the intensity of fighting does not decrease. Footage from the area allowed one to conclude that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering heavy losses both in manpower and military equipment. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are losing much more equipment per day than before the invasion of the Kursk region. More and more groups of Ukrainian servicemen surrender.

Meanwhile, the Russian army is advancing more and more rapidly on the Donbass frontlines. Over the past day, Russian forces achieved important victories in the area of Toretsk. As a result of successful offensive operations, they destroyed a large Ukrainian stronghold and took control of New York. The town once renamed by the Kyiv regime is turning back into Novgorodskoe. Zaliznoe located nearby became Artyomovsk again. As a result of the breakthrough, Russian forces gained a foothold in the center of Nelepovka. According to preliminary reports, Russian forces began an assault on Toretsk from several directions.

The Ukrainian defenses were worn down in the Pokrovsk direction. Over the past day alone, Russian troops took control of Novotoretsk, Zavetnoye, Nikolaevka, Sviridonovka and Krutoy Yar. Ukrainian forces are retreating from other villages nearby.

Russian assault groups entered Novogrodovka and took an important stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, approaching the outskirts of Selidovo.

The upcoming destruction of the large defense node of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has great strategic importance. The entire Ukrainian front in the Donetsk People’s Republic may fall and the Ukrainian military command has no reserves necessary to secure it.

https://southfront.press/ukrainian-army-loses-donbass/



