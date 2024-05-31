Biochips Viewed in the Unchanged Live Blood Viewed Under pHase Contrast, Darkfield & Brightfield Microscopy - Have YOU Been Biochipped?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A Symplast of Smart Graphenated Pegulated Hydrogel Biochips found in the live human blood of a unvaccinated male for the purpose of contract tracing, receiving and transmitting molecular and cellular medical data and transmitting electromagnetic treatments.
Wireless Body Area Networks (WBAN)
Are YOU Connected to The Internet of Bodies (IoB) & The Internet of Things (IoT) 2019 -
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/wireless-body-area-networks-wban-are-you-connected-to-the-internet-of-bodies-iob-the-internet