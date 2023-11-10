'Creepy guy staring at us': Joe Biden brutally mocked by Sky News Australia host

Sky News Australia host James Morrow has brutally mocked comments made by Joe Biden in which the US President spoke of watching people sitting at their kitchen tables during his train rides home in the past. "I always used to sit there, I mean it, coming home and look out and see people sitting at their kitchen tables," President Biden recently said. "Literally you could see them right along the track," he continued. "And wondering, what are they thinking about ... what are they – what's on their minds?" Mr Morrow took aim at the President, mocking his comments. "What are they thinking?" Mr Morrow said. "Hey Mable – there's some creepy guy staring in our kitchen window."







