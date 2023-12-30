Richard Burdick's #Horn #Quartet “Determination” tuned to 440Hz (Op. 302 No. 19) #iching

The CD is out!: https://richardoburdick.bandcamp.com/album/cd80-i-ching-horn-quartets-op-302





This piece is part of a set which is an I Ching Cycle. These sets are 64 little pieces or steps that cycle through an octave of sound from F to F with 64 unique tonics. If we start the reckoning of the vibration at F = 344 hertz, each step is about 4 hertz higher.





For more information see the I Ching Cycles page:

https://www.i-ching-music.com/compositions-ICcycles.html





Learn more at https://i-ching-music.com/opus302.html