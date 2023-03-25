BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Miles Never Never Never promised outsized return. He said we need to take down the CCP and then we will have great return. Not only the money and also your value and honor
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
3 views • 03/25/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2cen5v5c78

郭先生从来没有许诺过不切实际的回报。他说过，不灭共，我们什么都不会有，没有人会安全。消灭共产党，我们所获得的会比你想象的多。除了钱，还有你的价值和荣誉

Miles Never Never Never promised outsized return. He said we need to take down the CCP and then we will have great return. Not only the money and also your value and honor.

或者他们是在说，灭共是不切实际的目标。因为他们自己的懦弱和自私。 他们今天的退缩，都将成为日后的原罪。

Or they are saying taking down the CCP is an outsized promise because of their own cowardice and selfishness. Their cowardice today will be their original sin in the future.


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
