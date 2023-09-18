BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
1081 Leaving a Godly Heritage
For Such a Time as This
For Such a Time as This
604 followers
8 views • 09/18/2023

Join Call to Decision & Christian World View News serving as watchmen in the spiritual battle manifesting in the physical realm.

Current Events and Bible Prophesy Studies are usually streamed live 1st and 3rd Saturdays of every month.

(All times are Eastern)

10:30 AM Prayers and Testimonies, 11:30 AM first teaching session, 1:00 PM second session.

The phone call-in number is 304-591-6993. (Only one call before 11:30 and one after)

The video live-stream is https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/ .

The Ministry Website is pastorbutch.com or calltodecision.com

The order & info Phone numbers 1-304-846-4448 and 800-777-4403.

The Ministry office hours Thursdays from 8-4 PM.

For established legal and lawful freedom to contract website, visit www.hudok.info

Shows can be ordered on DVD or CD & are posted on Brighteon, Bitchute, Rumble and Gab.

Call to Decision is now carried by the Truthbetold radio network. For details visit truthbetoldnetwork.org .

Keywords
pastorphilcall to decisionctdmphilliphudokbutchpaughcwvnchristian world view news
