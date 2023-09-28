X22 REPORT Ep 3174b-We're Close To The Precipice, Swamp Fighting Back, Ready To Finish What was Started

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3174b - Sept. 27, 2023
We Are Close To The Precipice, Swamp Fighting Back, Ready To Finish What Was Started
The pressure is on, the [DS] is being obliterated by the truth and they don't know how to stop it. Everything the truth comes out against them the [DS] hits Trump. But the more they do the worse it gets for them.
We are now approaching the precipice, the swamp is trying to fight back, lets finish what we started, the storm is coming, the military, people are now behind Trump. This is the final battle and the 2024 election will decide once and for all that the people have the power.
