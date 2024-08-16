© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump pushes the Orwellian double speak on Israel and ensures that "Hamas is waging a savage war in the south" and that "European cities are overrun by mobs of Hamas".
This man is not delusional or ill informed, he knows exactly what he is doing despite the 30k women and children murdered by the Israeli occupation army.
by: European dissident