King Lewis' conversion (in French)
Ye shall know the truth
Ye shall know the truth
16 views • 9 months ago

By the conversion of King Lewis and 3000 noble Frank men a.D. 496, the peoples of France - but also of Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Benelux countries -  have entered a spiritual covenant with the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, which has never been revoked. Failing to abide by this holy covenant explains the judgments that have begun to strike in this part of Europe and will increase unless people return to God and obey Him.

Keywords
godsineuropefranceapostasyatheismcovenantconversion
