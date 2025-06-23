BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
'No one can justify the criminal attacks on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities' - Foreign Minister
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
22 views • 2 months ago

'No one can justify the criminal attacks on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities' — FM

Reveals IDF just killed Iranian kids.

Adding:

Iranian Foreign Ministry: Enemy Attacked Amid Diplomacy — “We Will Not Forget This Betrayal”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson condemned the recent military aggression against Iran, calling it a betrayal of diplomacy. He emphasized that Iran was preparing for the sixth round of diplomatic talks with a country that has now taken direct part in the attack.

“This military assault occurred just two days before scheduled talks. It is a blatant betrayal of diplomacy, dialogue, human values, and the entire foundation of international law built after World War II.”

The spokesperson stated that Iran’s top priority is the decisive defense of its sovereignty:

“We will not allow any side issue to distract us from defending Iran. The enemy, backed by the U.S. and certain European countries, has launched an unjust war against the Iranian nation.”

He also warned that failing to learn from this episode would invite the judgment of future generations:

“If we ignore these lessons, we won't just be judged by history — we will betray our people."

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
