Democrats are now realizing President Trump's more dangerous from jail.

Jesse Watters: Democrats are now realizing Trump's more dangerous from jail.
You can go to jail now for talking, that is if you are running against Biden.
Eric Holder is telling dems 'dont lock him up'...
@JesseBWatters
https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1719514394659287480?s=20