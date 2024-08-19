Sooner or Later... You are going to have to Surrender!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a short clip taken from "Is This what is happening to our Stars?"
A deal with the Devil, which was posted to Fascistbook, but I watched it anyway.
original video: https://www.facebook.com/bornoflightning/videos/3791453344443850
And since I watched it, I recorded it!
Had to cut this clip and put some music to the ending
It's that time folks!
Time to Surrender!