The West's War against Russia isn't about "Freedom" or "Democracy" its about pillaging this great Nations vast Natural Resources

And subdudating it to Mega Corps like BlackRock

Trillions of Dollars of the most precious, and increasingly crucial elements are abundant here.

Ukraine, Georgia, Belarus and soon Armenia are all simply doorways, through which the US and its Allies can attempt to inject chaos and War to achieve their ultimate aim.

Energy dominance = Geostrategic dominance

Adding:

❗️YouTube will be completely blocked in Russia when its domestic counterparts such as RuTube establish a content monetization system.

⚡️State Duma Deputy Speaker Boris Chernyshov

⚡️NOTE: Russia is banning YouTube because YouTube has been censoring Russian content and Russian channels. Like Putin said "Why would we need a world without Russia?" in this instance "Why would we need a YouTube without Russian videos?".

