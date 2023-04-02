Repentance for Christians

Protestant writer Michael Brown wrote an article titled 'The Lost Art of Repentance.' What problems has he found related to preachers, repentance, and the gospel? Did Jesus teach repentance? Did the Apostle Peter teach repentance? What about faith? Does God only give the Holy Spirit to those who obey Him according to the Book of Acts? Who does the Book of Hebrews teach Jesus is the author of eternal salvation for? Do real Christians actually sin according to the Apostle John? Did the Apostle Paul write that Christians needed to examine them before taking the bread and wine? What did Paul write about unleavened bread? Are all of God's commandments righteousness according to the Book of Psalms? What does it mean to repent? Do Christians need repentance in their walk with God? Did Jesus repeatedly tell churches in Revelation to repent? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel go over these matters.





A written article of related interest is available titled 'MB: The Lost Art of Repentance' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/mb-the-lost-art-of-repentance/