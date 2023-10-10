A Big Problem For "Orthodoxy": St. Gregory Of Nyssa & The Filioque

0:00 Intro & First Proof For The Filioque 10:33 Relations of Opposition 11:50 Second Proof For The Filioque 17:50 Orthodoxy’s “Eternal Manifestation” Exposed 24:12 Third Proof – Three Torches 26:14 Fourth Proof And Refuting Ortho-Lies 35:19 Refuting Their “Best” Argument Against The Filioque 37:22 Jay Dyer Refutes His Own Position On The Filioque The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/st-gregory-of-nyssa-filioque/

