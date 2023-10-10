A Big Problem For "Orthodoxy": St. Gregory Of Nyssa & The Filioque

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0:00 Intro & First Proof For The Filioque 10:33 Relations of Opposition 11:50 Second Proof For The Filioque 17:50 Orthodoxy’s “Eternal Manifestation” Exposed 24:12 Third Proof – Three Torches 26:14 Fourth Proof And Refuting Ortho-Lies 35:19 Refuting Their “Best” Argument Against The Filioque 37:22 Jay Dyer Refutes His Own Position On The Filioque The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/st-gregory-of-nyssa-filioque/
To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here:
https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video