Why Is Israel the Target of Terrorists? - Kamal Saleem - Freedom Alive® Ep98

Since biblical days, the nation of Israel has been the target of repeated attacks and wars. This small country is not much larger than New Jersey. And it could fit inside the borders of Lake Michigan with room to spare. Yet Israel is continuously surrounded by enemies on every side. As a child, Kamal Saleem was trained to kill Jews and Americans. Now he is the co-founder and president of Koome Ministries. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, Kamal explains what is happening in Israel and why we should be concerned.

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

